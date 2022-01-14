Clovis bank robbed by masked man in a windbreaker, police say. But did he get any money?

Clovis police are searching for a possible bank robber who held up the Citibank at Shaw and Minnewawa at about 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

The suspect is described as a male adult about six feet tall and between 140 and 150 pounds. He was seen wearing a dark blue or black windbreaker with a hood, a surgical mask, and blue jeans.

Details of the robbery weren’t immediately clear, including whether the man made off with any money.

Ty Wood, spokesperson for the Clovis Police Department, said no gun was seen by the bank clerk, and there were no reported injuries.

Wood said the suspect fled in a vehicle in an unknown direction.

Surveillance cameras are being reviewed to see if they captured an image of the suspect or his vehicle.

Wood said a Clovis police officer was on the scene within 30 seconds, but the suspect had already fled.

“Our officer was just one intersection down when he heard the call for service,” Wood said.

The department uses a live 911 system that allows officers on patrol to hear the emergency call as it comes into the operator.