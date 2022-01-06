Clovis couple accused of child abuse. One of them has been arrested before, police say

Two Clovis parents were booked into Fresno County Jail this week on suspicion of child abuse and child endangerment — and it’s not the first time for one of them.

Nicholas James, 33, was booked into jail on suspicion of felony child abuse, aggravated battery causing serious bodily injury, and felony child endangerment. His wife, Ann James, 46, was also booked on suspicion of child endangerment.

The arrests stems from a Valley Children’s Hospital visit in December, Clovis police said in a news release. Clovis police were dispatched to the hospital’s emergency department for allegations of child abuse.

Officers met with Fresno County Child Protective Services. That evening, officers and CPS placed the 5-year-old alleged victim and two other children in the care of family. The child victim was treated and later released from the hospital.

Ann Nicholas, the children’s biological mother, was caring for them at the time of the hospital visit. Nicholas James is the children’s stepfather.

Police began a child abuse case after the December hospital visit, and on Wednesday they served a search warrant in the 2500 block of DeWitt Avenue. Nicholas and Ann James were both arrested without incident and booked into jail, police said.

This was the third time Nicholas James was arrested on suspicion of child abuse, police said. The previous arrests involved victims unrelated to Ann Nicholas’ children.

Nicholas James in 2018 was sentenced to time in Wasco State Prison for domestic violence convictions in which he was found guilty of injuring a child and spouse, Fresno County Superior Court records show. The length of the sentence was not immediately clear.

Anyone with information about possible child abuse or concern for the well-being of any child in Fresno County should contact law enforcement or the Fresno County CPS hot line at 559-600-8320.