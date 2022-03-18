Clovis driver arrested for hate crime after shooting man with plastic gun, police say

A driver was arrested for a hate-crime charge after shooting at a man on the street with a plastic gun Thursday morning, according to the Clovis Police Department.

The incident happened just before 11:30 a.m. when officers were called to the Mountain View shopping center at Shaw and Fowler avenues for reports of a driver shooting a pellet gun-like device in the parking lot.

The victim of the shooting told dispatchers he had been shot in the face and shoulder by a driver. He told the dispatcher he heard the driver yell out a racial slur as he opened fire. The victim was not injured in the shooting and gave a description of the shooter’s vehicle, police said.

Moments later, officers found a vehicle that matched the victim’s description in the area of Ashlan and Armstrong avenues. As officers pulled over the vehicle, two passengers began to run. Police were able to detain the driver and another passenger, police said.

After searching the vehicle, officers found a plastic “gel blaster,” a gun that shoots gel balls.

The driver, 18-year-old Jordon Aubuchon of Clovis, was arrested and charged with one felony count of a hate crime and one misdemeanor count of negligently discharging a BB device, police said.

“Hate crimes have no place in Clovis, will not be tolerated, and will be dealt with swiftly,” Clovis Police Chief Curt Fleming said in a press release.

Clovis police also stated in the release that officers have had an increase in incidents involving juveniles and young adults shooting “gel blasters” and other similar guns.