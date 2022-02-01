Clovis drug store robbed of 10,000 pills, police say. Officers saw suspects leaving parking lot

Four people were arrested with about 10,000 prescription pills they allegedly stole from a drug store, Clovis police said Tuesday.

A burglar alarm sounded about 3 a.m. at the CVS Pharmacy at Willow and Nees avenues, police said, after someone smashed through the glass doors to get inside.

Officers arrived and saw a car leaving the parking lot, according to police, and stopped the car on Herndon Avenue west of Willow.

Among the stolen medicine were about 4,500 pills of the generic version of Xanax, police said, which are considered by law enforcement a Schedule IV controlled substance.

The four arrested were 23-year-old Kevin Loera, 19-year-old Malik Davis-Easter, 24-year-old David Rocha and an unnamed 17-year-old boy, all from Fresno, according to a news release.

They were booked into the Fresno County jail on suspicion of burglary and conspiracy to commit a crime, police say. Loera is also on parole and has an additional charge for an alleged parole violation.

All three men were in custody Tuesday morning, according to police. Loera is held in lieu of $95,000 in bail, according to jail records. Information on the bail amount for the other two was not immediately available.

The 17-year-old was taken to the Fresno County Juvenile Justice Center on suspicion of burglary and conspiracy to commit a crime, police said.