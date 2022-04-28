Clovis facing lawsuit after man says police dog bit him ‘so deep you can see his bone’

A man who alleges he was left with permanent injuries after being attacked by a Clovis police dog says he’s suing the city.

Jamal Jones and his attorneys said in a news release he was unlawfully pulled over by police in May last year.

According to the release, Jones was pulled from the car even though police had no probable cause and he had committed no crime.

Jamal Jones says he is suing the City of Clovis after being left with permanent injures from a police dog bite.

Officers allegedly used a Taser on Jones. His attorneys say even though he was lying face down on the pavement and cooperating, , Clovis police officers unleashed a K9 dog that bit him on leg, “ripping off a portion of his calf muscle and so deep that you can see his bone,” according to the release.

“Clovis police officers used unreasonable and excessive force. We’ve seen this kind of intimidation and attacks before,” Jones’ attorney Rodney Diggs said in the release.

Due to the severity of the dog bite, Jones had emergency surgery, narrowly escaping amputation, and now walks with a cane, the release said.

Jones and his attorney are scheduled to hold a 10 a.m. press conference at the Robert E. Coyle Federal Building.

He is being represented by attorneys Diggs, James Bryant and Stuart Chandler.