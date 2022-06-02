Clovis High music teacher who had sex with student gets plea deal, some charges dropped

A Clovis High School music teacher, who was charged with having sex with a student, agreed to a plea agreement Thursday.

Amanda Hubble, 32, pleaded no contest to one count of felony unlawful sexual intercourse and one count of felony oral copulation of a person under 18.

As part of the deal, the Fresno County District Attorney’s office agreed to drop two additional counts of each charge.

Judge Jonathan Skiles told Hubble she could face up to three years and eight months in custody. She is scheduled to be sentenced on July 27 in Dept. 34.

Kelly Avants, spokesperson for Clovis Unified School District, said that going into Thursday’s hearing, Hubble was on unpaid leave from Clovis Unified “pending the outcome of the charges against her.”

The California Commission on Teacher Credentialing suspended her teaching credential for misconduct on March 14.

Hubble and her attorney W. Kent Hamlin declined to comment after the hearing.

Thursday’s plea deal came just an hour before Hubble’s preliminary hearing was set to begin. The victim, who is 17, was also present and was expected to testify.

Hubble was arrested on Dec. 4, 2021 after having worked for the Clovis Unified School District as a choral teacher since 2016.

Last year was her first school year working at the high school level. Previously she taught music to elementary school students.