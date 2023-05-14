Clovis mall shooting: At least one person struck at Sierra Vista Mall

At least one person was shot Saturday night at the Sierra Vista Mall, the Clovis Police confirmed.

The shooting happened near the southeast area of the mall, outside of the MB2 Raceway.

Detectives were called to the scene around 10:40 p.m. and were working to obtain video footage and speak to witnesses.

The extent of the injuries of the person shot was not immediately known.

Police are asking the community to avoid the area.

This story will be updated.