Clovis man accused of sex crimes with children, dog. Deputies seeking more victims

An 18-year-old Clovis man has pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting at least one child and one dog, court and jail records show.

Gage Mason was charged by the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office with attempted rape, lewd acts upon a child, oral copulation with a child under 10 years old, and sexual assault of an animal, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said Monday in a news release.

According to Fresno County Court records, Mason pleaded not guilty to all charges on May 2. Online jail records show Mason was booked into the Fresno County Jail on April 19 with bail set at $206,000. His next court appearance is set for June 6.

Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti said sheriff’s detectives began an investigation of Mason after receiving a “report of Mason sexually abusing children.” They later learned he also performed a sexual act with a dog. After developing evidence to show these crimes occurred “both recently and several years ago,” detectives arrested Mason.

Botti said that due to the nature of this investigation, detectives are concerned there may be more victims who have not reported similar incidents involving Mason and asked that anyone with additional information contact Detective Victor Rosales at 559-600-8206 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.