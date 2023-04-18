Clovis man allegedly made $2.5 million off catalytic converter thefts, feds say

A federal indictment Monday targeted a Clovis man who allegedly banked more than $2.5 million as a go-to buyer of stolen catalytic converters in the Fresno area.

George Thomas, 70, is accused of selling thousands of the exhaust emission devices to an Oregon company, while attempting to hide the proceeds by making bank withdrawals under $10,000 to avoid federal cash reporting requirements. The indictment was announced by U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert, of the Eastern District of California.

Court documents says that between January 2021 and November 2022, Thomas bought stolen converters from Fresno thieves who cut the devices off vehicles. Thieves would then text or call Thomas for around-the-clock meetings in parking lots or behind buildings for a cash payment for the converters at a price below market value. Thomas would tell the crooks what types of converters he wanted, and provide instructions about how to cut them off cars and trucks. He even helped thieves buy new power saws when the cutting devices were confiscated by police.

In an apparent attempt to make his operation appear legitimate, documents say Thomas would photograph thieves and require them to provide a vehicle identification number of the vehicle which was the purported source of the converter. But he also told them he did care what vehicle number they came up with.

“It’s up to you what you do,” he allegedly told sellers. “All I need is a VIN number is all.”

He allegedly drove to Oregon, where he told the company that he bought the converters from legitimate businesses.

The FBI and Clovis and Fresno Police departments took part in the investigation.

Thomas could receive a 10-year prison term and a $250,000 fine if convicted in the indictment.

Catalytic converter theft is a hot political issue in the state. Monday, Dr. Jasmeet Bains D-Delano, announced the Assembly Transportation Committee passed AB 1519 to combat skyrocketing rates by making it illegal to remove a VIN marking that has been placed on a catalytic converter. The bill also makes it illegal to possess three or more catalytic converters that have had their VIN markings removed.