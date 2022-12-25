Clovis man arrested after allegedly putting feces through mail slot

Dec. 24—CLOVIS — A Clovis man was arrested by New Mexico State Police on Tuesday after he allegedly dropped what appeared to be feces through a mail slot at New Mexico State Police headquarters in Clovis.

According to a criminal complaint, Christian Cook, 24, was confronted by state police officers as he walked away from the headquarters building about 10 a.m. Tuesday, but was allowed to leave without incident.

Clovis police arrested Cook on Thursday on a warrant from Curry County Magistrate Court Judge Janemarie Vander Dussen.

Cook's alleged visit to state police headquarters followed a call police said Cook made to state police in which he said he would throw dog feces at the state police building.

That call was one of 14 Cook made to state police within an hour in which he said he was going to harass them and issued threats to fight with dispatchers, at one point saying, "Let's take it out on the street without weapons," according to the criminal complaint.

He also told a dispatcher, "Ya'll like to treat people like dog (expletive), you're gonna get dog (expletive) literally," records show.

Records do not indicate what spurred Cook's alleged actions.

Cook is charged with four misdemeanor counts of using the telephone to terrify, intimidate, threaten, harass, annoy or offend, one misdemeanor count of interference with communications, and a petty misdemeanor count of interference with public officials or the general public.