Clovis man arrested in Amarillo was wanted for possession of fentanyl, meth

CLOVIS, NM – A Clovis man wanted in connection to a drug investigation was arrested earlier this week in Amarillo.

According to a news release from the Clovis Police Department, on Sept. 18, 2022, agents with the Region 5 Drug Task Force, which is composed of agents from the Clovis Police Department and Curry County Sheriff's Office, conducted search warrants on two locations in Clovis; the 1300 block of Martin Luther King Blvd., and the 2500 block of Fred Daugherty.

Wesley Chapman

Police said both of these locations were owned by 45-year-old Wesley Chapman of Clovis.

During the search warrants of these two properties, 383 fentanyl pills were located, along with 2.75 pounds of methamphetamine. In addition, two stolen firearms were seized.

A warrant was issued for Chapman, who had fled to Texas. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, Chapman was located in Amarillo where he was arrested on the above-mentioned warrant from the Clovis Police Department on charges for trafficking methamphetamine, a 2nd-degree felony; trafficking of a controlled substance, a 2nd-degree felony; possession of a stolen firearm, a 4th-degree felony; and resisting, evading, or obstructing a police officer, a misdemeanor.

