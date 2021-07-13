Clovis man arrested for Lemoore murder

Jul. 12—A man has been arrested in Lemoore for murder after reports of a vehicular pursuit and a fatal shooting over the weekend, according to the Lemoore Police Department.

On Saturday afternoon, Lemoore Police Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of South Lemoore Avenue for a report of a male that had been shot in a vehicle. Officers and Emergency Medical Services arrived on scene and declared the male deceased at the scene. The victim was identified as Terry Michael Ryan Jr., 34. The scene was turned over to the Lemoore Police Department Investigations Unit and they were assisted by the Kings County Major Crimes Task Force.

The investigation revealed that the victim was pursued by a dark-colored SUV and that the driver of the SUV shot at the victim while pursuing him in the vehicle, according to authorities. The suspect was identified as Jose Immanuel Paez, 36, of Clovis.

On Sunday at 7:49 a.m. Lemoore Police Detectives and KCMCTF tracked Paez to the City of Kerman and arrested him. Paez was in possession of a loaded firearm at the time of his arrest, police said. Paez was booked at the Kings County Jail for murder. He is also facing charges related to possession of a firearm and ammunition, and for having these items while being involved in a known criminal street gang.

The Lemoore Police Department is still investigating the motive in the case.