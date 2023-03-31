Clovis man booked in Fresno County Jail dies following altercation, sheriff’s office says

A Clovis man who was booked for indecent exposure has died while at the Fresno County Jail.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday it was investigating the death of 44-year-old Justyn Labutski.

His death was ruled a homicide after correctional officers were alerted to Labutski suffering injuries from an altercation on March 7 with other inmates, according to the sheriff’s office.

Labutski was transported to a hospital and died March 9.

A day before the reported altercation with other inmates, Labutski was booked into the Fresno County Jail for a charge of indecent exposure. He also had an outstanding warrant for battery against an elderly person.

Labutski has a lengthy criminal history, including an arrest from 1998 on charges of selling methamphetamine or possessing methamphetamine for sale, according to Fresno Bee archives.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 559-600-3111 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Reference case # 23-2636.