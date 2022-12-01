Clovis man called ‘master manipulator’ as he’s sentenced for murdering wife, her mother

A Clovis man on Wednesday received 52-years-to-life in state prison for the 2016 stabbing death of his estranged wife and mother-in-law, a crime Fresno County prosecutors called a heinous act of murder.

Dave Thomas McCann, 55, appeared in court via video from Atascadero State Hospital where he was been since a psychiatrist initially found him incompetent to stand trial in February 2019. His competency was restored nine months later after treatment but he remains at the state hospital.

In a plea deal with Fresno County prosecutors, McCann pleaded no contest in September to two counts of murder, plus an enhancement for using a knife.

During his sentencing hearing, prosecutor Bill Lacy described for the judge what lead up to the slayings of Tierney Cooper-McCann, 37, and her mother, Judith Cooper, 68.

Lacy said McCann, a British national, was having financial problems and was angry that his wife had separated from him.

Tierney told family members she was afraid of her husband and tried to get a temporary restraining order against him, but was unable to.

Three days later on Mother’s Day, May 7, 2016, McCann broke through the front door of his former home near Willow and Nees avenues. Inside was Tierney, her mother and her sister Cortney Cooper-Rider.

According to the prosecution, McCann grabbed his estranged wife from behind and slit her throat with a knife. He then looked at his mother-in-law and said, “Judy you are next.”

“He then stabbed (Judith) repeatedly,” prosecutor Lacy said. “And what makes these murders especially heinous is that the last thing (Judith) saw was McCann murdering her daughter.”

Cooper-Rider escaped and called police from a neighbor’s home.

Killer showed “no remorse”

Friends and family said Cooper-Rider was never the same after the tragic murders.

She suffered from severe post-traumatic stress disorder and was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2021. She died six months after the diagnosis, said Tricia Miller, who is the niece of Judith Cooper and cousin to Tierney.

“My uncle lost his whole family and it breaks my heart,” Miller said. “There are so many nights where I cry myself to sleep at night and it seems no amount of therapy or anti-depressants helps.”

About a dozen family and friends of the victims were in the courtroom. Several people read tearful statements about the two women.

Longtime friend Shannon Johnson called McCann a ruthless murderer who manipulated his wife so he could gain control over her.

“You are a master manipulator who only cares about one thing: Dave McCann,” Johnson said via Zoom. “You have no remorse and should never be released from prison.”

Lauren Ludwick described Tierney as a thoughtful, loving friend, who loved giving strong hugs, decorating for Halloween and snacking on fresh, ripe tomatoes sprinkled with a dash of sea salt.

She said her friend liked to throw pool parties and encouraged her guests to always take home leftovers because she didn’t want them in her refrigerator. A few people smiled and chuckled at the memory.

Scott Baly, McCann’s attorney, said his client has accepted responsibility for what he has done.

“For six years, I have witnessed him struggle with grief, remorse and mental illness,” Baly said. “He knows his actions could never be justified and that he deserves to be locked away forever. Rarely, is this courtroom a good place for closure, but hopefully it is a start.”

McCann spoke briefly during his sentencing, offering an apology to the family and friends of the Coopers.

“No words can explain the feelings of loss, grief and sadness, it is beyond comprehension,” McCann said. “I ask for forgiveness for my actions. And I ask that anyone suffering from mental health issues seek help as soon as possible.”