CLOVIS, N.M. – Ninth Judicial District Attorney Quentin Ray announced that on Friday, Jan. 27, Lloyd Edwards, 69, of Clovis, was indicted on charges of 2nd degree murder and tampering with evidence by a Curry County Grand Jury.

As previously reported, on Jan. 18 at about 9:25 p.m., Edwards called 911 to report his wife had been stabbed. The Clovis Police Dispatch Center received a call from a man reporting his wife was bleeding and possibly had been stabbed in the neck at a Love's Travel Center located at 4700 E. Mabry Drive. The Clovis Police Department arrived with emergency personnel from Clovis Fire Department to find a 68-year-old woman with what appeared to be a stab wound to the neck. She was taken to Plains Regional Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead shortly after 10 p.m.

Lloyd Edwards

Upon arrival of law enforcement, Edwards told multiple inconsistent stories regarding how his wife was stabbed. Officers found two knives on Edwards — one that contained blood, according to Friday's news release.

The Honorable Drew D. Tatum presided over the Pre Trial-Detention Hearing on Jan. 26 and found there to be "clear and convincing evidence that Edwards is dangerous, and no release conditions would protect the community," the release stated.

Edwards will be held in detention pending trial in this matter.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Clovis man charged after wife's stabbing death in travel center