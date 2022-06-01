Clovis man convicted of multiple sex crimes with children. Here’s what sentence he faces

A Clovis man has been found guilty of multiple sex crimes against victims younger than 16, according to court records.

The jury in Fresno County Superior Court on Tuesday returned guilty verdicts on eight charges, including lewd and lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14, oral copulation, sexual assault with someone at least 10 years younger than him and others.

The 58-year-old was arrested July 10, 2019, by Clovis police and accused of victimizing three boys at his apartment complex near Villa and Barstow avenues in Clovis, according to investigators.

After his initial arrest became public, a fourth came forward, police said.

His sentencing hearing is June 28. He faces up to 65 years in prison, according to police.

Victims of abuse, sexual or otherwise, can contact Marjaree Mason Center in Fresno any time at 559-233-4357.