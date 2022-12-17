Clovis man found dead after Curry County deputies respond to 'situation check'

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. ― Curry County authorities are investigating a possible homicide after a man from Clovis, New Mexico, was found dead Friday afternoon in a field.

According to a news release issued by the Curry County Sheriff's Office, on Friday, Dec. 16 at about 2:30 p.m., Curry County Sheriff's deputies responded to a "situation check" regarding a man lying in a field in the area of Curry Roads K and 8.

Upon arrival, deputies determined the man was dead. He was subsequently identified as Ismael Zachery Martinez, 27, of Clovis. Authorities determined Martinez had been shot.

The Ninth Judicial Major Crimes Unit has been activated and is assisting with this homicide investigation, according to the sheriff's office.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Curry County Sheriff's Office at 575-769-2335 or the Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Homicide investigation underway after Clovis man found dead in field