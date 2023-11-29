Clovis man killed in I-27 accident
Nov. 29—LUBBOCK — A Clovis man was killed in a vehicle accident early Wednesday morning in Lubbock County.
Jermaine William Nord, 32, was involved in a vehicle crash on Interstate 27 about 3 a.m. Wednesday. He
"ran on foot from the center median, where his vehicle came to rest, into the outside travel lane when he was struck by (a tractor-trailer rig) while on foot," according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Nord died at the scene, DPS reported.
A preliminary investigation revealed the truck was traveling northbound on I-27 in the outside travel lane when it struck Nord.
The truck driver, Brandon Brown, 38, of Tulia, Texas, was not injured.
