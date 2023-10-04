Clovis man pleads in shooting death

Oct. 4—A Clovis man on Monday pleaded guilty to second-degree accessory to murder in connection with the 2021 shooting death of Ivan Luevano at his Clovis home.

District Judge Benjamin Cross sentenced Victor Quintanilla, 32, to 17 years in the Department of Corrections. He will have to serve at least 15 years before he is eligible for parole, according to a news release from District Attorney Quentin Ray.

Court records show Clovis police on Oct. 10, 2021, responded to 125 El Camino in reference to a gunshot victim. Luevano, 28, was found to have been shot multiple times and later died from his injuries after being transported to the Clovis hospital.

According to the district attorney's news release:

* An investigation by the Major Crimes Unit found that Beatrice Rivera learned Luevano was selling marijuana out of his residence and was in possession of a large amount of marijuana and cash. Rivera contacted a relative, Quintanilla, who recruited David Valdez, 33 at the time, in Lubbock and they made plans to steal the marijuana and cash.

* After Rivera directed them to Luevano's residence she left the area and Valdez and Quintanilla went to Luevano's residence to rob him. Once inside, Luevano resisted and Valdez shot Luevano three or four times.

* Quintanilla and Valdez fled to Lubbock with marijuana and a small amount of cash. Quintanilla was later arrested in Lubbock and Valdez was arrested in Oklahoma.

* Rivera has since been convicted of accessory to second-degree murder and sentenced to 12 years in prison.

* Valdez is in custody on federal charges and the DA's Office is in the process of extraditing him to Clovis where he will stand trial for first-degree murder.

