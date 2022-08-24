Clovis mom arrested in DUI crash near elementary school. She’d just picked up her child

A Clovis mother was arrested Tuesday shortly after allegedly picking up her child from school then causing a crash, according to Clovis Police.

The collision happened just before 3 p.m. in front of a school near the intersection of Bullard and Helm avenues — and on the second day of school with students in the Clovis Unified School District returning from summer break.

Though police did not name the school, the closest school to the named intersection is Cole Elementary.

Clovis Police said the Clovis mom, whose identity was not released, side swiped another vehicle and failed to stop before pulling over a few blocks away — all with her child in the vehicle.

The collision was considered a non-injury, hit-and-run.

However, an investigation led officers to arrest the mother for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and felony child endangerment. Clovis Police said the woman had a blood alcohol level more than four times the legal limit based on a preliminary test.

The woman’s child was turned over to a trusted relative.

No one was injured in the crash.