A Clovis man is in custody after his mother was found dead Wednesday evening, according to the Clovis Police Department.

At about 7:05 p.m., Clovis Police Department Dispatch received a call from a person requesting that officers respond to the 1200 block of North Lea Street. The caller relayed they believed Joann Caballero, 47, had been killed by her son Martin Caballero, 27.

When Clovis officers arrived on scene, they found Joann Caballero in a small detached residence on the property of the main home and noted that she had no signs of life.

Officers moved to the main home on the property, contacting the homeowner who granted them entry into the house. Within the home, officers spoke with Martin Caballero, who was in the bathroom. He was detained without incident and was taken to the Clovis Police Department.

Detectives of the Special Operations Unit and the Major Crimes Unit are investigating this as a homicide.

Martin Caballero was arrested on an open count of murder and tampering with evidence. He is currently being held in the Curry County Adult Detention Center.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Clovis mother killed, son arrested Wednesday