The Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) Analysts Have Been Trimming Their Sales Forecasts

Today is shaping up negative for Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative revision to this year's forecasts. Revenue estimates were cut sharply as analysts signalled a weaker outlook - perhaps a sign that investors should temper their expectations as well.

Following the latest downgrade, the current consensus, from the four analysts covering Clovis Oncology, is for revenues of US$134m in 2022, which would reflect a perceptible 4.3% reduction in Clovis Oncology's sales over the past 12 months. The loss per share is expected to ameliorate slightly, reducing to US$1.77. Yet prior to the latest estimates, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$155m and losses of US$1.71 per share in 2022. Ergo, there's been a clear change in sentiment, with the analysts administering a notable cut to this year's revenue estimates, while at the same time increasing their loss per share forecasts.

The consensus price target fell 22% to US$1.75, with the analysts clearly concerned about the company following the weaker revenue and earnings outlook. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on Clovis Oncology, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$2.00 and the most bearish at US$1.50 per share. With such a narrow range of valuations, analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 8.4% by the end of 2022. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 22% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 15% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that Clovis Oncology's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts increased their loss per share estimates for this year. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and the latest forecasts imply the business will grow sales slower than the wider market. The consensus price target fell measurably, with analysts seemingly not reassured by recent business developments, leading to a lower estimate of Clovis Oncology's future valuation. Given the stark change in sentiment, we'd understand if investors became more cautious on Clovis Oncology after today.

That said, the analysts might have good reason to be negative on Clovis Oncology, given a short cash runway. Learn more, and discover the 2 other warning signs we've identified, for free on our platform here.

