Clovis PD: Juvenile, 17, arrested in connection to deaths in New Mexico, Arizona

CLOVIS, NM – The Clovis Police Department investigating a shooting over the weekend announced Monday that a 17-year-old was arrested in connection to the incident. Police said the juvenile was found to have an outstanding warrant out of Arizona in connection to two other deaths.

On Saturday, Sept. 23 just before 11 p.m., the Clovis Police Department Dispatch Center received multiple calls of an injured individual in the area of the Grand Avenue Homes, 2101 W. Grand Ave. Clovis officers were dispatched and arrived at the scene to find Izayah Montano, 18, suffering from two gunshot wounds.

Police said Clovis Fire Department EMS personnel then arrived at the scene and took Montano to the hospital. Early Sunday, Sept. 24, he succumbed to his injuries.

Witnesses told responding officers they heard several gunshots and saw Montano fall to the ground and an unknown person running away from the scene.

The 9th Judicial Major Crimes Unit (MCU) was contacted to aid in this investigation, which is still ongoing.

During the investigation, Clovis police said, information was obtained that identified a 17-year-old juvenile as a suspect in Montano's death. Additionally, the juvenile had an outstanding warrant for his arrest out of Pima County, Arizona, on two counts of first degree felony murder, two counts of armed robbery and a minor in possession of a firearm. The juvenile was then arrested on the outstanding warrant out of Arizona and was taken to a juvenile detention facility awaiting an arraignment hearing.

The Clovis Police Department is asking for the public’s help with information related to this shooting. Anyone who may have information related to this incident is asked to contact the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921. Information can be provided anonymously by using their tip411 program, accessed by going to www.police.cityofclovis.org or via the Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Clovis police: Suspect, 17, in shooting death has Arizona warrant