Clovis PD warns of check forgeries by Texans, including 3 men from Amarillo

The Clovis Police Department is warning residents and area communities about a group attempting to cash forged business checks, including three male suspects from Amarillo.

According to a news release issued Thursday via Facebook through the office of Clovis Police Chief Roy Rice, over the past couple of weeks, several banks in Clovis have reported people from Texas entering their businesses and attempting to cash forged checks.

"These fake checks have real local businesses listed on them along with the businesses' account numbers," the release states. "The Clovis Police Department would like to make the public along with surrounding communities aware of this fraudulent activity by this organized group of subjects."

So far, three different men, all from Amarillo, have attempted or successfully cashed checks at banks in Clovis, police said. The Clovis Police Department is currently investigating these cases and said some of these individuals have been positively identified.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to contact the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921. Information can also be provided anonymously by using the Clovis Police Department’s tip411 app, which can be downloaded from the app store by searching “Clovis PD” or accessed by going to www.police.cityofclovis.org.

In addition, anonymous tips can be provided to the Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Clovis police warns of check forgeries made by Amarillo suspects