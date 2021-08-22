Clovis physician pleads guilty

Aug. 21—WASHINGTON — A Clovis physician pled guilty Wednesday to a federal charge associated with the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Leonard Gruppo, who turned himself into police in June, pleaded to a charge of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a capitol building.

The charge carries a punishment of up to six months in jail, a fine of up to $5,000 and $500 in restitution. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Oct. 29.

According to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court, Gruppo was seen on surveillance video entering the Senate Wing door of the Capitol, then continuing through the Crypt and the Hall of Commons.

Gruppo said during the hearing he was there in support of President Donald Trump and that he got caught up in the moment.

Daniel Lindsey, Gruppo's attorney, had no comment when contact by The News.

Presbyterian Healthcare released the following statement in response to an inquiry from The News: "Mr. Gruppo is an employee of an external vendor and has never been an employee of Plains Regional Medical Center. He last worked in our facility in April 2021 and will not be returning to our facility."