Clovis police: 13-year-old, 2nd juvenile sought in robberies at three Allsups locations

CLOVIS, N.M. – The Clovis Police Department has identified one of the two juvenile suspects sought in connection to recent robberies at three different Allsusps convenience stores in Clovis.

According to police, between the hours of 2 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, a total of three thefts were reported at the Allsups locations.

One of the juveniles has been identified as Daryl Motley, 13, of Clovis, who has an active warrant for his arrest in reference to these incidents for armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, minor in possession of alcohol, battery, and shoplifting. Detectives have been in contact with his mother; however, she stated she did not know his whereabouts. The other juvenile's identity is still unknown at this time.

The first call that was received by Clovis Dispatch was in reference to two juveniles who had stolen alcohol from the Allsups located at 301 N. Prince. It was reported that one of the juveniles had discharged a firearm in the parking lot as they were fleeing the scene.

The second call came from a resident in the area of 14th and Norris, who reported hearing two gunshots and a subject yelling, “Hurry and get in the car.” Police said this led officers to the Allsups at 1401 N. Norris St., where clerks reported two juveniles had stolen alcohol from the store. Store clerks didn’t report hearing any gunshots, and no threats were made to them when the shoplifting took place. No bullet casings were found at the scene.

The third call was in reference to a report of a robbery and a gunshot being fired. The clerks at the Allsups located at 1020 Mitchell St. reported a juvenile male suspect had taken two 12 packs of alcohol. "The store clerk confronted the juvenile as he was leaving the store, and was struck by the juvenile with one of the 12 packs," Clovis police said. "A second juvenile male reportedly confronted the clerk and produced a small silver handgun, and pointed it at the clerk. One gunshot was reported to have been fired as they fled the scene."

This case has been under investigation by the Clovis Police Department’s Detective unit.

Anyone who has information about these incidents is asked to contact the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921. Information can be provided anonymously by using the Clovis Police Department’s tip411 app, which can be downloaded from the app store by searching “Clovis PD” or accessed by going to www.police.cityofclovis.org. Anonymous tips can also be provided to the Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Clovis police seek juveniles in connection to Allsups robberies