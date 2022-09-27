Clovis police: 48-year-old man had been dead at least 6 hours before officers located him

The Clovis Police Department released information about a man found dead Monday at Hillcrest Park in Clovis.

According to a news release, at about 6:35 p.m., Clovis police and fire services were dispatched to 1201 N. Sycamore St., Hillcrest Park, on a report for a deceased person.

The caller relayed a description of the person and said he was not breathing. Police officers and Emergency Medical Services responded to the area. On locating the person, a man later identified as 48-year-old John Viscaino, it was determined he had been dead for at least six hours based on his condition.

A detective of the Special Operations Unit of the Clovis Police Department was activated to investigate this incident.

The dead person had no identification belonging to a male. There was no obvious trauma to the man's body, and items on the scene directed the investigation as a possible overdose of a controlled substance, police said.

On Tuesday, detectives were able to identify the man as Viscaino and have made contact with his family.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Clovis police officers find dead 48-year-old man