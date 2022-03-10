Clovis police arrest Fresno man suspected of selling illegal prescription pills, drugs

A Fresno man was arrested Thursday morning after Clovis police executed a narcotics search warrant at his home.

Touben Heu, 28, was arrested after police searched his home due to allegations of illegal narcotic and prescription sales in the Clovis and Fresno area, the Clovis Police Department said in a news release Thursday afternoon.

Officers found over 1,000 pills of generic Xanax, over 1 pound of psilocybin mushrooms, approximately 8 pounds of marijuana, prescription pills, cash and other items.

Hou was booked into Fresno County Jail on three felony charges, related to the possession and sales of those drugs and prescriptions, police said.