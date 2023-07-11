Clovis police arrest man after reported house explosion, assault of off-duty officer

Clovis police and fire personnel were dispatched to 29 Paseo Village on Monday for a report of a residential explosion and noted broken windows and a collapsed roof into the living room.

CLOVIS, N.M. — The Clovis Police Department announced an arrest was made after a suspect struggled with an off-duty officer following a reported house explosion Monday night.

Just before 10 p.m. Monday, Clovis police and fire were dispatched to 29 Paseo Village on a reported explosion at the residence. The caller described a loud “bang,” followed by smoke. The caller said the garage door to the residence was blown out.

Clovis police and fire personnel responded to the area. On arrival, they noted the residence had sustained substantial structural damage: Windows had been broken out, and the roof had collapsed into the living room.

Clovis police said a man ran from the residence, passing multiple neighbors. An off-duty police office attempted to see if he needed help when the suspect, identified as Anthony Romo, 32, pulled out a pistol and tried to shoot the officer. The officer "responded to the deadly force, attempting to strike Romo with his marked police vehicle. Romo evaded the vehicle, which had impacted a fence," a news release states. The officer pulled his vehicle out of the area and was engaged again by Romo, police said. The officer discharged a bean bag shotgun at Romo and became involved in a direct physical confrontation with the suspect.

Romo was eventually subdued and taken to Plains Regional Medical Center for treatment. He was transferred to a Lubbock-area hospital due to the blast injuries from the explosion.

An arrest warrant was generated for Romo for multiple charges, including assault with intent to commit a violent felony, battery on a peace officer, felon in possession of a firearm, tampering with evidence, trafficking methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

Romo's arrest is pending his release from the hospital.

The investigation into this incident is still in progress, police said. The house explosion will primarily be investigated by the Clovis Fire Department and the State Fire Marshal’s Office. The cause of the explosion was not immediately known.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Clovis house explosion, assault of officer leads to man's arrest