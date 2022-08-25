Clovis Police arrest suspect in overnight vehicle thefts, believe there are more victims

Clovis Police are searching for potential victims of overnight thefts from cars after apprehending a suspect Wednesday morning.

The department since April has been investigating the thefts after multiple residents in southeast Clovis reported a suspicious male was checking door handles of vehicles late at night. The suspect would ride down the street on a bicycle or skateboard, stealing what he could when finding a door unlocked.

Multiple vehicles were stolen when the keys were left inside.

Clovis Police served a search warrant at a home in Fresno and arrested Alexander Valdez, 34, on charges including two counts of grand theft auto and six counts of prowling. Valdez, who was taken into custody without incident, also is on parole for felony battery.

Detectives working the case believe Valdez is responsible for more than 20 separate thefts, and that there are additional victims. They are seeking home surveillance video from east and southeast Clovis that might show the suspect. Valdez is described as 5-foot-10 with a thin build; Fresno County Jail records list his weight at 145 pounds.

Anyone with information on the cases is asked to contact Clovis Police detectives at the department’s non-emergency number 559-324-2800.