Clovis police: Arson suspect admits to throwing lit cigarette on pile of clothes

CLOVIS, NM – A man was arrested and charged with arson in connection to a house fire last week in Clovis, New Mexico.

On Thursday, Aug. 17 at about 7:09 p.m., officers from the Clovis Police Department and the Clovis Fire Department were dispatched to 515 E. Grand Street for a report of smoke coming from a residence, police said in a news release posted Tuesday.

On arrival to the area, personnel from the Clovis Police Department notified fire personnel of a person possibly barricaded in a building that was on fire. Police said the fire was quickly extinguished, and no one was found inside the building.

During the initial inquiry into the fire, it was learned that Isaiah Macias, 22, was possibly responsible for this fire. "The Clovis Police Department responded to this fire and spoke to family members who reported that Isaiah may have caused the fire," the news release states. "Isaiah was also located near the residence and after being interviewed by detectives from the Clovis Police Department. Isaiah admitted to smoking a cigarette and throwing it on a pile of clothing in the residence. Macias also reported seeing some of the clothing on fire shortly after disposing of the lit cigarette."

Macias was taken into custody and faces a charge for arson.

Anyone who may have information related to this incident is asked to contact the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921. Information can be provided anonymously by using the Clovis Police Department’s tip411 program online at www.police.cityofclovis.org or to the Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Clovis officers fight house fire, arrest arson suspect