UPDATE: Missing ‘at-risk’ 13-year-old girl found, Clovis police say

Clovis police say the search for a 13-year-old girl missing for a second straight day Sunday has ended well.

Skylar Kuehne was found Sunday night and Clovis police said she was returned to her family safe and in good health.

She was reported last seen about 11 p.m. Friday in the Harlan Ranch area of northeast Clovis. She was “considered at-risk,” according to a Clovis Police Department Facebook post, and may have been in the Clovis or Fresno area.

Her parents reported her missing Saturday, police said.