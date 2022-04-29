Clovis police body camera footage shows man being bitten by police dog during traffic stop

A Fresno man and his attorneys announced a civil rights lawsuit Thursday against Clovis Police Department, alleging officers used excessive force when he was bitten by a police dog during a traffic stop.

Jamal Jones is seeking damages for injuries, loss of wages and emotional distress over the May 3 incident. Jones, who is Black, also says he was racially profiled when the officers pulled him over.

Meanwhile, Clovis Police Chief Curt Fleming disputes Jones’ version of events, saying the plaintiff was carrying a stolen gun and was resisting arrest.

“He was pushing up off the ground and not complying,” Fleming said. “Mr. Jones was still fighting trying to get up and run away.”

A police body camera captured footage of the entire incident.