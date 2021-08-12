Clovis police chase ends in crash near Fresno State

Reuters Videos

Mass shootings are rare in the United Kingdom, where gun ownership is relatively low, and Thursday's six-minute rampage was the worst such incident in more than decade.Police on Friday named the shooter as Jake Davison, a 22-year-old crane operator. He turned his gun on himself after killing the five victims on Thursday evening, the police said.Devon and Cornwall Police Chief Constable Shaun Sawyer said police had found no motive but they were not considering terrorism or any far-right associations, although they were trawling through Davison's computer.The shooting started at about 6 p.m. on Thursday, with the offender first killing his 51-year-old mother Maxine Davison.He then ran outside and immediately shot dead the young girl, named by police as Sophie Martyn, in the street along with her father Lee Martyn, 43.Davison shot at two other passers-by who were badly injured, then entered a park and shot dead another man, Stephen Washington, 59. He also shot Kate Shepherd, 66, who died later in hospital.Davison then turned the gun on himself before firearms officers could tackle him. The deadly shooting spree was over in just a few minutes.