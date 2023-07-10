Clovis police find dead man in driveway, investigating as homicide

CLOVIS, NM – The Clovis Police Department is investigating a man's death as a homicide after he was found dead in a driveway early Sunday.

On Sunday, July 9, at about 9:22 a.m., Clovis Police Dispatch received an emergency phone call about a person who had been shot. Officers responded to the area of 9th and Davis streets, locating a Hispanic man "laying on the driveway, who had an obvious wound to his facial area," according to police. The man had no signs of life.

Officers secured the scene, and the Major Crimes Unit was activated.

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating this homicide. The deceased man's name will be released following the notification of his family members, according to police.

The Clovis police is asking for the public’s help to identify the person or persons involved in this incident. Anyone who may have information related to this incident is asked to contact the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921. Information can also be provided anonymously by using the Clovis Police Department’s tip411 program, which can be accessed by going to www.police.cityofclovis.org or via the Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Clovis police find dead man after reports of someone shot