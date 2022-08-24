Clovis police: Dead man found on train tracks by BNSF employee

The Clovis Police Department released information about a dead body found on the train tracks early Wednesday.

According to a news release, at around 4:04 a.m., BNSF employees contacted the Clovis Police Department to report a dead man that they had found on the train tracks, just east of Martin Luther King Blvd. Clovis officers and detectives were dispatched to the scene.

At this time, the man has not been positively identified, and it is unsure if he was a resident of Clovis or a transient who was using the trains as transportation. Fingerprints are being sent off to the New Mexico Forensic Lab for identification purposes.

The exact circumstances leading up to the man's death are still unknown, according to police; however, there were no indications of foul play.

The death remains under investigation.

Anyone who has any information related to this incident is asked to contact the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921. Information can be provided anonymously by using the Clovis Police Department’s tip411 app, which can be accessed by going to www.police.cityofclovis.org, and anonymous tips can be provided to the Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Clovis police report man found dead on train tracks by BNSF employee