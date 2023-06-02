Clovis police find drugs, 15 firearms during search; 2 residents face charges

CLOVIS, NM — Two people in Clovis, New Mexico are facing charges after law enforcement officers said they found drugs and 15 firearms during a recent search of a residence in the area.

According to police, on May 26, agents with the Region V Drug Task Force, which includes officers from the Clovis Police Department and Deputies from the Curry County Sheriff’s Office, conducted a search warrant in the 1800 block of Jonquil Park in reference to reported drug trafficking.

During the search of the residence, officers and deputies seized 2.1 kilos of cocaine, 39 grams of crack cocaine, and 15 firearms, one of which had been reported stolen out of Lubbock, police said.

As a result of the search warrant, charges were filed on Thursday, June 1, against two residents: 35-year-old Justin Sneed, for possession with intent to distribute cocaine (2nd Subsequent Offense, 1st Degree Felony), felon in possession of a firearm (3rd Degree Felony), possession of stolen property (Firearm, 4th Degree Felony), and 28-year-old Sarah Ratigan for accessory to possession with intent to distribute cocaine (1st Degree Felony).

Anyone who may have information about this case or the individuals involved is asked to contact the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921. Information can also be provided anonymously by using the Clovis Police Department’s tip411 program which can be accessed by going to www.police.cityofclovis.org. Anonymous tips can also be provided to the Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Drugs, firearms recovered during Clovis search warrant; 2 sought