Clovis police identify suspect in shooting that left 1 injured

CLOVIS, NEW MEXICO - The Clovis Police Department is seeking information on a suspect in connection to a recent shooting that injured one person.

According to a news release issued Thursday, Oct. 5, through their investigation, Clovis detectives were able to identify Chasidy Mathis, 37, as a suspect in a shooting that took place in September. They have obtained a warrant for his arrest on charges including aggravated battery on a household member, child abuse, shooting at an occupied dwelling and felon in possession of a firearm.

Police said that in the early morning hours of Sept. 20, Clovis officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Hinkle and found Melissa Silva, 36, suffering from a gunshot wound to her chest. She was taken to PRMC for medical treatment, and her current condition was not disclosed.

Detectives were dispatched to take over the investigation.

The Clovis Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding Mathis. If you see the suspect or know where he currently is, please call 911 immediately.

Additionally, anyone who may have information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921 or use the Clovis Police Department’s tip411 program, accessed by going to www.police.cityofclovis.org. Anonymous tips can also be provided to the Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Clovis police seek info on suspected shooter in Sept. 20 incident