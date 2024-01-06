Clovis police identify vehicle, suspect in fatal hit-and-run crash

CLOVIS, NM - The Clovis Police Department said Friday that it has identified a suspect and vehicle involved in a hit and run in late December that left one man dead. According to an update the police shared via social media, Clovis officers were able to obtain video of a vehicle leaving the area, and the alleged driver was interviewed and faces multiple charges.

As previously reported, on Saturday, Dec. 30, at about 12:43 a.m., Clovis dispatch received a call from a passing driver who stated there was a person lying in a field near 14th and Sycamore Streets. Police said Clovis officers responded to the scene, noted debris in the roadway and a man lying face down in the field. Officers rolled the man over, saw he had been injured and began life-saving measures.

Clovis Fire Department Emergency Medical Services were sent to the scene, took over life-saving measures and took the man, identified as Matthew Gibbs, 24, to Plains Regional Medical Center, but he did not survive.

Police said on Tuesday, Jan. 2, the Special Operations Unit of the Clovis Police Department began working with the Major Crash Team to gather additional evidence and information on the crash. The Special Operations Unit, with help from the Major Crash Team, was able to determine that the vehicle possibly involved was a white GM truck.

On Wednesday, Jan. 3, members of the Special Operations Unit were able to obtain video of a vehicle leaving the area of the crash and driving to a building located at 1501 E. Mabry Dr., Clovis police said. A search warrant was then obtained for the building, and "a white in color 2009 Chevrolet pickup was located inside the building with damage consistent with the crash." The vehicle was secured and will be processed for additional evidence and information.

The suspected driver of the vehicle, identified as Collin Guthals, 29, was located and spoke with investigators at the Clovis Police Department, where he admitted to being involved in a crash, according to police.

A warrant was obtained for Guthals' arrest on charges of accidents involving death or personal injuries, tampering with evidence and driving while license suspended.

Anyone who may have any information related to this incident is asked to contact the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921. Information can also be provided anonymously by using the Clovis Police Department’s tip411 program, accessed by going to www.police.cityofclovis.org or via the Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Clovis police secure vehicle, charge driver in fatal hit-and-run crash