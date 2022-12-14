CLOVIS, NM — The Clovis Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting that took place Tuesday afternoon in the 500 block of West 17th Street in Clovis, New Mexico.

According to a news release, at 1:46 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, Clovis Police Dispatch received a 911 call from a man and woman who said their vehicle had just been shot multiple times while they were sitting inside of it, while parked in front of their residence in 500 block of West 17th Street.

Officers and detectives were dispatched to the scene, where they found, 17 spent casings that were collected from the roadway. Additionally, detectives inspected the vehicle and found multiple bullet strikes on the exterior of it.

Neither of the occupants reported any injuries.

"At this time, detectives are pulling and reviewing security videos from surrounding residences. Once we have more information, we will put out an updated press release," a post reads from the announcement released through the Office of Police Chief Roy Rice via Public Information Officer, Lt. Trevor Thron, via Facebook.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921. Information can be provided anonymously by using the Clovis Police Department’s tip411 app, which can be downloaded from the app store by searching “Clovis PD” or accessed by going to www.police.cityofclovis.org. Anonymous tips can also be provided to the Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Clovis police investigating drive-by shooting; no injuries reported