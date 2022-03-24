Clovis police investigating homicide at apartment complex

CLOVIS, N.M. — The Clovis Police Department released information about an ongoing homicide investigation after a woman was found dead.

According to a news release from the Office of Roy Rice, Interim Chief of Police for Clovis, on Wednesday, at about 9:45 p.m., officers with the Clovis Police Department were dispatched to 201 N Main St. for a report of shots fired. On arrival to the apartments, which are located across the street from the old Hotel Clovis, officers found a woman's body inside an apartment. No suspect was located.

The 9th Judicial District Major Crimes Unit was requested for assistance and an investigation is active into this homicide, the release says.

Members of the Major Crimes Unit with the Clovis Police Department’s Patrol Division and Special Operations Unit are currently working to identify any witnesses and person(s) involved with this crime.

The name of the victim is not being released until notifications of the family can be made, according to the release, and additional information will be provided in an update at a later time.

The Clovis Police Department requests that any person having information related to this incident contact the police at 575-769-1921. Information can also be provided anonymously by using the Clovis Police Department’s tip411 program which can be accessed by going to www.police.cityofclovis.org. Anonymous tips can also be provided to the Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.

