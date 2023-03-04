Update: Woman found injured on Clovis street has died, police say. Investigation ongoing

Clovis police are investigating the death of a woman found at the intersection of McKelvy and Vartikian avenues on Saturday morning.

Ty Wood, Clovis police department spokesman, said police and detectives are on the scene trying to determine what happened. Wood said police have not determined if the woman’s death is suspicious.

“At this time we are investigating the circumstances, but don’t have any additional confirmed information,” Wood said Saturday.

Police responded to the area at 7:05 a.m. after getting a call about a woman who was found with serious injuries. Wood said police received a few different stories as to how she may have been injured and were canvassing the neighborhood.

Police said detectives would be in the area, south of Sierra Avenue and west of Temperance Avenue on the east side of the city, for some time.