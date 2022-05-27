Clovis police investigating suspicious death near Nees and Temperance avenues
Clovis police detectives were on the scene of a suspicious death Thursday afternoon in the northeast part of the city at Nees and Temperance avenues.
Spokesman Ty Wood confirmed that the department’s crime scene unit was at the location investigating the circumstances of the death, but said it was too early for additional information about the person, their gender or their age, as well as what authorities took place.
This story will be updated as information becomes available.