Clovis police investigating after teen girl found with fatal gunshot wound

The Clovis Police Department released information about a possible homicide overnight.

According to a news release, at about 12:38 a.m. Wednesday, Clovis officers were called out to 1000 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in reference to a report of a man being shot in the head.

When officers arrived, a female victim was located on the floor inside of an entryway of an apartment building with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

Clovis Fire Department Emergency Medical Services were on the scene as officers arrived. Officers began to check on the 17-year-old girl and rushed her to the Plains Regional Medical Center. She succumbed to her injuries after arriving at the hospital.

According to a news release from the Clovis Police Department, the 9th Judicial District Major Crimes Unit was activated and is currently investigating this homicide.

The identity of the victim is pending and will be released at a later time.

The public was encouraged to remain out of the area at this time. Anyone who has information about this incident is requested to call the Clovis Police Department at (575) 769-1921 or report information anonymously by contacting the Curry County Crimestoppers line at (575) 763-7000 or by using the Tip411 application.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Clovis police investigating after 17-year-old dies from gunshot wound