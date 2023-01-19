Clovis police investigating after woman, 68, dies from stabbing; suspect in custody

CLOVIS, NM — The Clovis Police Department is investigating a homicide after a 68-year-old woman died from an apparent stab wound early late Wednesday.

About 9:25 p.m. Wednesday, the Clovis Police Dispatch Center received a call reporting an injured person at a Love's Travel Center located at 4700 E. Mabry Drive, according to a statement from the department. The male caller reported his wife was bleeding and possibly had been stabbed in the neck, police said.

The Clovis Police Department responded with emergency personnel from Clovis Fire Department to find a 68-year-old woman with what appeared to be a stab wound to the neck. She was taken to Plains Regional Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead shortly after 10 p.m.

"The 9th Judicial District Major Crimes Unit was activated and is currently investigating this homicide. A suspect has been taken into custody and arrested on the charge of 2nd-degree murder. The name of the victim and suspect in this case will be released at a later time," states a news release.

The investigation is active and ongoing; anyone who may have information related to this homicide is urged to contact the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921. Information can also be provided anonymously by using the Clovis Police Department’s tip411 program, which can be accessed by going to www.police.cityofclovis.org. Anonymous tips can also be provided to the Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Clovis police investigating after woman, 68, stabbed in the neck