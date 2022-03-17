Clovis police use K-9 on an unarmed man they said resisted. He turned out to be wanted

Clovis police used a K-9 on an unarmed man they said was not complying with officer commands.

A resident living near Clovis and Alluvial avenues reported a man in the neighborhood checking doors to see if they were locked and peeking into cars about 5 p.m. Wednesday, police said.

Officers arrived and attempted to detain the man, who was later identified as 36-year-old Isaac McCoy of Fresno, but he did not comply, police said.

McCoy appeared to reach for his waistband, according to police, and officers used K-9 Jax to bite him and bring him down, police said. Officers said they did not find a weapon on McCoy after he was detained.

McCoy was arrested, accused of obstructing police, according to a news release. He was later determined to be on parole for carjacking and had felony warrants for battery on a peace officer and criminal threats, police said.

He was booked into the Fresno County Jail and is held in lieu of $190,000 bail, according to jail records. He was on a parole hold on Thursday, records show, which is a designation that temporarily prevents him from bailing out.