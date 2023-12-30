Clovis police: Man dies after suspected hit-and-run

CLOVIS, NM - The Clovis Police Department (CPD) is investigating a suspected hit and run that left one person dead.

According to a news release, on Saturday, Dec. 30, at about 12:43 a.m., Clovis dispatch received a call from a passing driver who stated there was a person lying in a field near 14th and Sycamore Streets.

Police said Clovis officers responded to the scene, noted debris in the roadway and a man lying face down in the field. Officers rolled the man over, saw he had been injured and began life-saving measures. Clovis Fire Department Emergency Medical Services were sent to the scene, took over life-saving measures and took the man to Plains Regional Medical Center.

The man, identified as Matthew Gibbs, 24, did not survive.

The CPD Major Crash Team was activated and began their investigation. Based on evidence at the scene, police said a motor vehicle is believed to have struck Gibbs and subsequently fled the scene.

Anyone who may have any information related to this incident is asked to contact the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921. Information can be provided anonymously by using the Clovis Police Department’s tip411 program, accessed by going to www.police.cityofclovis.org or via the Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Clovis police investigating fatal hit-and-run Dec. 30