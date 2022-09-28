Clovis Police rams vehicle to catch alleged child abuse suspect who was trying to flee

Clovis Police arrested a man Tuesday afternoon after ramming the cop car into the vehicle of the fleeing child abuse.

The chase actually started when the alleged child abuser rammed into an unmarked police car while initially trying to flee from the scene.

Xiong Cha of Clovis eventually was booked on child abuse charges, in addition to a count of assault with a deadly weapon, a charge of possession of being a felon in possession of a firearm, and other charges.

Spokesman Ty Wood said Cha was sought since September 20 on the felony child abuse charges. Three children were removed from a home near Fowler and Gettysburg avenues.

On Tuesday, undercover officers found Cha at the home and tried to arrest him at a nearby gas station, where Cha rammed an unmarked car, said Wood.

Officers pursued, and rammed Cha’s car near Clovis and Jensen avenues. After a struggle with police, he was taken into custody.

Wood said the mother of the three children was also booked on charges of child abuse and harboring a felon.