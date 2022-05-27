Clovis police recover ghost gun at scene where teen was shot in leg

Police in Clovis recovered a ghost gun from a home in the 800 block of West Rialto Avenue after a male juvenile was wounded in the leg by a gunshot Thursday afternoon, spokesman Ty Wood reported.

The recovery took place after the juvenile and other witnesses were uncooperative with investigators. Wood said stolen property was also collected at the home. It was not immediately established whether the gunshot wound was caused by the ghost gun, he added.

The victim was in stable condition.

Police asked anyone with information about the incident to call 559-324-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.