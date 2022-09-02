Clovis police respond to school shooting threat Friday

According to the Clovis Police Department (CPD), on Friday morning, CPD began receiving multiple reports on the threat of a potential school shooting at Clovis schools. The origins of the threat began on social media. CPD is investigating the validity and the origin of the threat.

There will be an increase in Clovis police presence at and around Clovis schools, CPD said. The Clovis Police Department and Clovis schools want to make sure the public is aware that they take every threat seriously.

The Clovis Police Department urges the public to contact CPD if you have any information regarding this threat at 575-769-1921. Information can be provided anonymously by using the Clovis Police Department’s tip411 app, which can be accessed by going to www.police.cityofclovis.org. Furthermore, anonymous tips can be provided to the Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.

